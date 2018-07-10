Uzbekistan takes part in EU-Central Asia meeting in Ashgabat

10 July 2018 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

The delegation of the Republic of Uzbekistan headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Dilshod Akhatov has taken part in the regular meeting of the high-level dialogue on policy and security in the format of "European Union – Central Asia" in Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) on July 9, 2018.

The forum participants have discussed the implementation of the agreements reached at the last meeting of the dialogue in June 2017 in Bishkek and the informal Ministerial meeting in March 2018 in Tashkent, the schedule and agenda of the upcoming meetings of various levels in the EU-CA format, according to the data provided by the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

The sides exchanged views on measures to enhance cooperation in the fight against terrorism and prevention of violent extremism.

The delegations also considered the issues of cooperation in border management, combating drug trafficking and organized crime, as well as regional environmental issues.

