Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan reach new agreement on joint border

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan agreed on the passage of the border line along its two sections in particular in the Gava and Havasai areas,”Podrobno.uz” reported on Monday.

In accordance with the schedule approved by the governments of the two countries, regular negotiations of working groups of government delegations of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on the delimitation and demarcation of the State border were held in Osh (Kyrgyzstan) from 9 to 15 July.

“During the talks, the results of joint field surveys conducted from July 2 to July 7, 2018 at sites located within the Namangan and Ferghana provinces of Uzbekistan for the bases of the Batken and Jalalabad regions of Kyrgyzstan”, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Based on the results of the joint field surveys, it was determined the passage of the border line along two segments, including the section of Gava and partly on the Gavasai. A protocol was signed after the talks.

The length of the state border between the countries exceeds 1370 kilometers. During the visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in September last year, an agreement on the description of 85 percent of the border (about 1200 kilometers) was signed in Kyrgystan.

