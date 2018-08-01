Construction of overpass in Tashkent to end soon

1 August 2018 18:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Trend:

Construction of a new overpass at the intersection of the Bunyodkor Avenue and Chupanat Street in Tashkent will be completed in the coming days, Uzbek media reported referring to the Uzbekistan Railways.

Total length of the bridge is 667.5 meters, height - 8 meters, width - 24.5 meters. Two elevated pedestrian crossings (each 124 meters long) are built nearby.

They are equipped with special lifts and escalators for the elderly and disabled.

Special attention was paid to the installation of a modern lighting system, improvement and landscaping of the surrounding area.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Regions of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan create single tourism route
Tourism 17:42
Flying spree: number of flights from Russia to Uzbekistan growing
Tourism 17:31
Foreign exchange interventions of Central Bank of Uzbekistan halve
Economy news 16:34
Taxify says Central Asia a "very interesting" region (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:58
Remittances to Uzbekistan exceed $2B
Economy news 15:40
Saudi company may implement e-commerce projects in Uzbekistan
Economy news 15:13
Latest
Cash in circulation in Azerbaijan down
Economy news 18:55
Iran denies report deputy minister arrested for graft
Society 18:22
Taxify predicts driverless taxis to emerge in few years (Exclusive)
Economy news 18:16
Dubai tourism growth slows in first half of 2018
Arab World 17:58
Audi AG appoints new chief for China operations
China 17:56
EU touts jump in soybean imports from U.S.
Europe 17:55
Regions of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan create single tourism route
Tourism 17:42
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for August 2
Economy news 17:37
Flying spree: number of flights from Russia to Uzbekistan growing
Tourism 17:31