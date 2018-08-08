Uzbekistan jolted by earthquake

8 August 2018 09:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

An earthquake with an epicenter located 270 kilometers north-east from Tashkent in the territory of Kyrgyzstan was felt in Uzbekistan at 22:17 (GMT +5) on Aug. 7, the press service of the Republican Center for Seismic Monitoring of Uzbekistan stated.

According to the data of the Tashkent seismic station, the earthquake magnitude in the epicenter was 5 points. The force of the tremors reached 2 points in Tashkent, 2 points in Gulistan, 2.5-3 points in Fergana, 4 points in Namangan and Andijan.

Last time a similar earthquake with an epicenter located 465 kilometers south from Tashkent in the territory of Afghanistan was felt in Uzbekistan at 23:45 (GMT +5) on March 30.

---

