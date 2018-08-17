Contracts worth over $100M signed during Tajik-Uzbek business forum

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

Trend:

The "Tajikistan-Uzbekistan” business forum involving the business circles and dedicated to the further development and strengthening of bilateral cooperation has been held Aug. 16 with the support of the governments of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, in Tashkent city, the capital of Uzbekistan, on the eve of the state visit of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, as well as in the framework of the "Goods from Tajikistan" exhibition, Tajik news Agency "Avesta" reported.

The official opening of the business forum has been attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Nodir Otajonov, Head of the State Committee on Investment and State-owned Property Management of the Republic of Tajikistan Farrukh Hamralizoda, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan Adkham Ikramov and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan Sharif Said, as well as more than 400 representatives of ministries and departments and business circles of the two countries.

A broad exchange of views, discussion of many issues, presentations on the expansion of bilateral cooperation took place during the event.

The bilateral trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $150 million in 1H2018, and more than 180 agreements and contracts totaling over $730 million were signed over the past year, the message said, referring to the Head of the State Committee on Investment and State-owned Property Management of the Republic of Tajikistan Farrukh Hamralizoda.

In his speech, the Chairman of the CCI of Tajikistan Sharif Said paid special attention to the fact that the two independent states of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan were building trade, economic and cultural relations on a solid basis.

The presentations of investment opportunities of the Republic of Tajikistan were held during the forum. Business delegations from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan held a number of effective meetings and negotiations.

As a result of the business forum, the signing ceremony of a number of agreements and contracts totaling more than $100 million was held.

At the end of the forum, an informal meeting of entrepreneurs was held, the press center of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) of Tajikistan reported.

