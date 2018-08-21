Uzbekistan appoints new permanent rep to UNESCO

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Umid Shadiev has been appointed new permanent representative of Uzbekistan to UNESCO, the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The newly appointed diplomat left for Paris on August 21.

“Earlier, Shadiev worked as an adviser to the Permanent Mission of Uzbekistan to the United Nations in New York,” the statement said.

Earlier, the position was held by Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva, the youngest daughter of former Uzbek President Islam Karimov. She held the position since 2008, when the Permanent Mission of Uzbekistan to UNESCO started to operate.

In February 2018, Karimova-Tillyaeva announced that she was leaving as the Uzbek ambassador to UNESCO.

