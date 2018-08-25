Projects worth $250M signed for implementation in Uzbekistan

25 August 2018 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

Ten memorandums were signed with companies from China, South Korea and Japan on the implementation of projects worth about $250 million in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region during the international business forum “Do business in Tashkent region” on August 22, the Uzbek media reported citing the press service of the State Committee of Uzbekistan for Investments.

During the B2B meetings, bilateral documents were signed for the establishment of an industrial zone of a number of Chinese companies in the Tashkent region, agreements were reached to increase the export of agricultural products to Russia, to deploy new companies in the Angren free economic zone, including in the chemical industry, production of building materials, the creation of clusters in the textile industry and agriculture.

Heads of diplomatic missions and trade attaches from more than 35 countries, as well as representatives of business from such countries as Iran, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Poland, Bulgaria, Turkey, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, the US, the UK, France, Germany and others attended the event. The number of participants was about 500 people.

