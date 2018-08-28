Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan to hold foreign ministerial political consultations

28 August 2018 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

Trend:

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan will hold political consultations between the two countries’ foreign ministries at the level of deputy foreign ministers, the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On August 28, 2018, a delegation of Kazakh Foreign Ministry headed by the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Galymzhan Koishybayev will arrive in Tashkent.

The sides will consider the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, issues of regional cooperation, as well as interaction as part of international structures.

