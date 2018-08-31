Uzbekistan extends agreement with Gazprom on Shakhpakhty field

31 August 2018 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree extending the license for gas production at the Shakhpakhty field together with Russia's Gazprom company for five more years, the Uzbek media outlets reported citing Uzbekneftegaz JSC Aug. 31.

The term of the operating license for gas production will expire in March 2019.

The Shakhpakhty field was discovered in 1962. As a result of exploration, seven gas-bearing horizons with initial reserves of 46.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas were revealed.

On December 17, 2002, Gazprom and Uzbekneftegaz signed an agreement on strategic cooperation in the gas sector. The agreement envisages joint implementation of projects in the field of natural gas production on the basis of production sharing agreements (PSAs).

The production sharing agreement on the development of the Shahpakhty field was signed in Tashkent on April 14, 2004. Since August 2004, more than four billion cubic meters of gas have been extracted at the Shakhpakhty field. In 2017, the volume of production amounted to 311.4 million cubic meters.

Since early 2018, the volume of production amounted to 176.4 million cubic meters of gas.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
WB to support development of horticulture in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 19:37
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan intend to implement major joint projects
Kazakhstan 14:53
WB launches new phase of horticulture development project in Uzbek regions
Uzbekistan 11:40
Uzbekistan interested in cargo transportation via BTK railway
Economy news 07:02
Uzbekistan,Turkey to establish joint production
Uzbekistan 30 August 18:01
Uzbek oil & gas company to increase liquefied gas production
Oil&Gas 30 August 16:06
Latest
EDB: Kazakhstan's economy to grow by 3.2%
Kazakhstan 20:51
Number of banks issuing Unionpay International cards may increase in Azerbaijan
Economy news 20:50
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on 25th anniversary of occupation of Gubadly
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:40
Prices for jet fuel down in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 20:34
UN assisting Turkmenistan in employment of people with disabilities
Turkmenistan 20:33
Time frame for launching construction of Istanbul Canal disclosed
Economy news 20:27
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets Chinese delegation (PHOTO)
Politics 20:19
New logistics center to be opened in Turkey
Economy news 19:51
WB to support development of horticulture in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 19:37