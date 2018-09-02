Uzbekistan to use Chinese suspended trains

2 September 2018 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

Uzbekistan and China are implementing a project to create unique railway infrastructure in Tashkent, as well as in Samarkand and Tashkent regions, Podrobno.uz correspondent reported.

The Uzbek State Committee for Tourism Development has signed a cooperation agreement with Beijing Jiufang Grang Move Transportation Equipment Co. Ltd and the German-Chinese Cultural Exchange Association for Art and Design following the International Investment Forum in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region.

"As part of the signed document, low-floor suspended monorail trains produced by Beijing Jiufang Grang Move Transportation Equipment Co. Ltd are planned to be used in Uzbekistan," the Uzbek State Committee for Investments said.

Moreover, a new educational institution or a joint faculty is planned to be created at the Uzbek university to train engineering and management personnel.

Another interesting area of ​​cooperation is the use of small sightseeing trains in the tourist areas of the Tashkent and Samarkand regions and the construction of hotels along these areas.

