Egyptian president to visit Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil al-Sisi will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan Sept. 4-5, UzA news agency reported.

During the talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, it is planned to discuss the perspective directions of development of the Uzbek-Egyptian cooperation and exchange views on topical international and regional problems.

Following the talks, signing of a significant package of intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents envisaging strengthening and expanding cooperation between Uzbekistan and Egypt in the political, trade and economic fields, as well as in the spheres of tourism, science, education, culture and sports is expected.

