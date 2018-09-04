Uzbekistan intends to stop export of cotton fiber by 2025

4 September 2018 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Trend:

Uzbekistan has planned to stop the export of cotton fiber and to ensure its full processing in the domestic market by 2025, RIA Novosti reported referring to Head of the Department of Strategic Forecasting of UzTekstilProm (Uzbek Textile Industry) Association Dilbar Muhamedova.

"We have a task to completely stop the export of cotton fiber by 2025 and to ensure its complete processing within the country," Muhamedova said.

According to her forecasts, in 2018, the industry will be able to process about 520,000 tons of cotton fiber with the current design capacity of 720,000 tons.

In March this year, during a trip to the Jizzakh region, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced the plans to reduce cotton exports and to increase its processing in the domestic market.

Every year, the country produces about 3.5 million tons of raw cotton and 1-1.2 million tons of cotton fiber.

About 50 percent of the produced cotton fiber is exported.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Agricultural products rise in price in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 15:23
Belarus, Uzbekistan launching joint production of medical products
Uzbekistan 13:54
Uzbek security forces stop smuggling of $5.3M into Kyrgyzstan
Uzbekistan 10:58
What are prospects for assembly of digital decoders in Azerbaijan?
ICT 10:26
Turkish company opens plant for production of metal structures in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 09:44
Uzbekistan, China start delivering cargo to Afghanistan via new corridor
Uzbekistan 3 September 20:32
Latest
Agricultural products rise in price in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 15:23
Turkmenistan looking for managers for large gas processing plant
Turkmenistan 15:21
Azerbaijan - 4th most visited spot for Iranian tourists
Business 15:19
Iran’s cement export registers over 30% growth
Business 15:17
Individuals in Azerbaijan actively placing funds in banks
Economy news 15:14
SOFAZ talks diversification of investment portfolio (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:11
Iran pushing ahead with plans to legalize cryptocurrencies
Business 15:11
Inflation in Kazakhstan may go beyond expected rates
Kazakhstan 14:59
EU presidency pushes talks on raising interest rates
Europe 14:48