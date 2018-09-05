International conference on transport corridors to be held in Tashkent

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 5

Trend:

An international conference "Central Asia in the system of international transport corridors: strategic perspectives and unrealized opportunities" will be held in Tashkent on September 20-21, Foreign Trade Ministry of Uzbekistan said in a message.

Issues of effective and mutually beneficial use of international transport corridors, formation of a single, branched and outwardly integrated transport space to strengthen interrelations based on mutual trust and good-neighborliness in Central Asia will be discussed during the event.

The aim of the event will be further development of the dialogue with international financial institutions, organizations, transport unions, as well as representatives of transport and logistics companies to develop existing and form new transport corridors.

