International conference on transport corridors to be held in Tashkent

5 September 2018 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 5

Trend:

An international conference "Central Asia in the system of international transport corridors: strategic perspectives and unrealized opportunities" will be held in Tashkent on September 20-21, Foreign Trade Ministry of Uzbekistan said in a message.

Issues of effective and mutually beneficial use of international transport corridors, formation of a single, branched and outwardly integrated transport space to strengthen interrelations based on mutual trust and good-neighborliness in Central Asia will be discussed during the event.

The aim of the event will be further development of the dialogue with international financial institutions, organizations, transport unions, as well as representatives of transport and logistics companies to develop existing and form new transport corridors.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan stands for early achievement of peace in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan 11:52
Russian airline to launch flights to Uzbek cities
Uzbekistan 09:59
Over 150,000 tourists from Central Asia visit Turkey in July
Tourism 3 September 20:47
Uzbekistan, China start delivering cargo to Afghanistan via new corridor
Uzbekistan 3 September 20:32
Uzbekistan to use Chinese suspended trains
Uzbekistan 2 September 13:33
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan discuss topical issues of co-op
Uzbekistan 30 August 16:06
Latest
Iran’s parliament okays establishment of 3 special economic zones
Business 13:13
Canadian company initiates tender in Azerbaijan for leasing workover rig
Oil&Gas 12:56
10 largest non-oil exporters of Azerbaijan increase supplies abroad by 40%
Economy news 12:47
International shipping companies halting deal with Iran
Business 12:46
Turkmen entrepreneurs actively developing construction business
Turkmenistan 12:45
Azerbaijani, Japanese FMs meet in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 12:36
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Russia’s Urals region
Russia 12:33
Qatar lifts controversial exit visa system for most workers
Arab World 12:30
German finance ministry abandons digital tax plan for tech giants
Europe 12:27