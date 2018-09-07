Agro Business Bukhara international forum to be held in Uzbekistan

7 September 2018 09:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

International forum Agro Business Bukhara, organized jointly by Bukhara Regional Government and the Uzbek State Committee for Investments, will be held in Bukhara.

The forum will be held on September 10-11, according to the Uzbek media. Investors from 25 countries and regions will take part in the forum.

An exhibition will be held during the event, where business meetings will be organized with domestic and foreign investors. Also, working groups will be formed to familiarize the forum participants with the region's investment opportunities.

On the second day of the event, it is planned to visit the free economic zone Bukhoro-Agro and familiarize the participants with the conditions there.

Uzbekistan plans to create modern greenhouses, including hydroponics, in the free economic zone Bukhoro-Agro.

The activities of Bukhoro-Agro will also be aimed at the integrated and effective use of the production and resource potential of the Bukhara Province. New jobs will appear in the territory of the free economic zone and the population's income will increase.

