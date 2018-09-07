Uzbekistan issues 9,000 e-visas, most account for Chinese

7 September 2018 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 7

Trend:

Since July 15, when the system of registration of electronic visas was launched in Uzbekistan, about 9,000 e-visa have been issued, Uzbek media reported.

The Chinese have obtained the most of the e-visas issues by Uzbekistan - 2043. The citizens of the following countries come next: the US (998), the UK (900), India (716), France (588), Germany (509).

An electronic visa to Uzbekistan is issued for a single stay in the country for a period of 30 days and is considered valid for 90 days from the date of its issue.

The term for processing applications for processing and issuing a visa is two working days, excluding the day the application is filed.

The issued electronic visa is sent to the applicant's e-mail address when applying on e-visa.gov.uz.

