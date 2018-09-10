New bus routes to connect cities of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan

10 September 2018 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

Trend:

Three new interstate bus routes will connect cities of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, the Uzbek media reported Sept. 10.

In particular, the "Termez – Dushanbe", "Denau – Dushanbe" and "Samarkand – Penjikent" bus routes have been launched.

The length of the international bus route "Termez – Dushanbe" is 251 km. The total time spent on the trip will be approximately 5 hours 39 minutes. The fare is 70,000 soums.

As for the trip from Denau to Dushanbe, the distance is much less - 107 kilometers. The journey time is 2 hours and 25 minutes. The cost of travel from Denau to Dushanbe is 40,000 soums.

The total length of the "Samarkand-Penjikent" bus route will be 64 kilometers, the travel time – 1 hour 25 minutes, the cost – 20,000 soums when traveling from Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan opened the first regular international bus route in the direction of Tashkent – Khujand – Tashkent on May 15 this year. The pass of buses and passengers is carried out through the checkpoints "Oibek" (Uzbekistan) and the border crossing point (BCP) "Fotekhobod" (Tajikistan).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan to finance cotton harvesting
Uzbekistan 14:18
Uzbekistan, Russia discuss co-op in production of medicine
Uzbekistan 10:49
Spanish company to enter Uzbek market
Uzbekistan 09:00
Uzbekistan launches new plant for production of composite gas cylinders
Uzbekistan 08:59
President Aliyev congratulates Tajik counterpart
Politics 8 September 20:58
Dutch company eyes to grow tulips in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 8 September 17:31
Latest
Government, parliament given authority to decide about FATF – Iranian MP
Politics 15:27
"Kazakhstan Railways" fulfils plan for supply of coal by 77%
Oil&Gas 15:24
Russia, UN begin consultations on Syrian constitutional committee in Geneva
Russia 15:24
Iran’s foreign debts witnesses a yearly growth of 16%
Business 15:17
Brazil farmers vie for soy contract during U.S.-China trade war
China 15:17
Salyan Oil reveals onshore output volumes in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 14:50
Azer Turk Bank launches "Low interest weather" campaign
Society 14:48
Prices in Baku real estate market down
Economy news 14:43
Market to require new LNG supply as soon as in 2022
Oil&Gas 14:34