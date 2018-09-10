GM Uzbekistan stops Chevrolet Captiva's production

10 September 2018 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 10

Trend:

GM Uzbekistan has stopped producing Chevrolet Captiva SUV, the company said in a message on Sept. 10.

"The assembly of Chevrolet Captiva at production facilities in Uzbekistan is ceased in accordance with the General Motors Corporation's global strategy to update the model range," the message reads.

GM Uzbekistan will ensure the fulfillment of its obligations before customers and noted that the delivery of Chevrolet Captiva to end customers, who had previously concluded contracts, will be fully implemented by the end of 2018.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerigaz to buy production equipment via tender
Tenders 12:17
Uzbekistan, Russia discuss co-op in production of medicine
Uzbekistan 10:49
Azerbaijan-Iran joint car plant talks start of exports (Exclusive)
Economy news 9 September 07:56
Uzbekistan eyes to increase efficient use of production areas
Uzbekistan 6 September 16:57
International forum on electric power industry opens in Ashgabat
Oil&Gas 6 September 11:38
Turkmen enterprise making construction materials from recycled products
Turkmenistan 5 September 19:58
Latest
Chinese soybean futures rise as cold snap hits crops
China 17:37
Number of regular transit flights through Kazakhstan increases
Economy news 17:31
Kazakh bank establishes subsidiary in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 17:06
Kazakhstan increases funding for road repairs
Economy news 17:02
Peace and security strategy: joining efforts in countering terrorism
Turkmenistan 17:02
Foreign assets of Iran's banking system increases by over 40%
Business 16:57
Bitcoin Embassy to open in Azerbaijan
ICT 16:31
Turkmenistan, Austria studying joint investment projects
Economy news 16:29
Iran intending to import vehicles from Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 16:24