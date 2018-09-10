GM Uzbekistan stops Chevrolet Captiva's production

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 10

Trend:

GM Uzbekistan has stopped producing Chevrolet Captiva SUV, the company said in a message on Sept. 10.

"The assembly of Chevrolet Captiva at production facilities in Uzbekistan is ceased in accordance with the General Motors Corporation's global strategy to update the model range," the message reads.

GM Uzbekistan will ensure the fulfillment of its obligations before customers and noted that the delivery of Chevrolet Captiva to end customers, who had previously concluded contracts, will be fully implemented by the end of 2018.

