US company to install solar panels in Uzbekistan

11 September 2018 19:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Trend:

American company Headwall Power International will install solar panels in Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya Province, press service of the local administration said in a message on Sept. 11.

Headwall Power International and the authorities of Surkhandarya agreed to implement a $1.2 billion renewable energy project.

Headwall Power will install solar panels with a capacity from 300 megawatts to one gigawatt in the Kizirik District of Surkhandarya.

At the first stage, the panels will be installed on almost 500 houses.

