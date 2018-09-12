China, Uzbekistan keen to cooperate in agriculture field

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

China and Uzbekistan discussed prospects of cooperation in agriculture field.

The issue was on focus during a visit of a Chinese delegation led by Secretary General of Shanghai political and juridical commission Chen Inn to Uzbekistan, Tashkent Administration said on September 12.

In particular, China plans to implement in Uzbekistan several projects covering fishery, nuts growing, and dry fruits production.

The sides voiced an intention to increase goods turnover to $20 billion.

At present over 700 enterprises operate in Uzbekistan with participation of investors from China. There is also Uzbek-Chinese Trade House and the Association of Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises functioning in Tashkent.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news