China, Uzbekistan keen to cooperate in agriculture field

12 September 2018 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

China and Uzbekistan discussed prospects of cooperation in agriculture field.

The issue was on focus during a visit of a Chinese delegation led by Secretary General of Shanghai political and juridical commission Chen Inn to Uzbekistan, Tashkent Administration said on September 12.

In particular, China plans to implement in Uzbekistan several projects covering fishery, nuts growing, and dry fruits production.

The sides voiced an intention to increase goods turnover to $20 billion.

At present over 700 enterprises operate in Uzbekistan with participation of investors from China. There is also Uzbek-Chinese Trade House and the Association of Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises functioning in Tashkent.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
US-Uzbekistan trade greatly increases
Uzbekistan 18:55
MTW OJSC signs contracts worth $15M at business forum in Tashkent
Uzbekistan 17:59
Start of gasoline export to Uzbekistan - critically important for Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 16:58
US, Uzbekistan to mull prospects for co-op in trade, economy, investment
Uzbekistan 11 September 21:14
US company to install solar panels in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 11 September 19:19
New contracts in field of agriculture signed in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 11 September 16:26
Latest
US-Uzbekistan trade greatly increases
Uzbekistan 18:55
Iran Energy Exchange performance on Sept. 12
Business 18:52
Azerbaijan imports 100 harvesters
Economy news 18:44
Azerbaijani oil prices increase September 11
Oil&Gas 18:40
Iran sentences ex-president’s close ally to prison
Society 18:10
No Plan B for TAP, says SOCAR
Oil&Gas 18:05
MTW OJSC signs contracts worth $15M at business forum in Tashkent
Uzbekistan 17:59
Bakcell organizes Family Day for its Corporate Customers (FOTO)
Society 17:42
Azerbaijan announces population size as of August 2018
Society 17:40