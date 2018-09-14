Uzbekistan, Russia open regular direct bus service for the first time

14 September 2018 20:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

The transport companies of Uzbekistan and Russia have opened a regular direct bus service between the two countries on Sept. 14, the first Russian city where the buses will go out from Tashkent, will be Nizhny Novgorod, RIA Novosti reported referring to the representative of the Uzbek Agency for Road Transport ("Uzavtotrans").

"The regular bus service between Uzbekistan and Russia on the route "Tashkent-Nizhny Novgorod" has been launched for the first time since September 14,” said the representative of Uzavtotrans.

The length of the route will be about 3,000 kilometers, travel time - 2.5 days, the frequency of trips - three times a week. The fare will amount to 500,000 soums or 6,000 rubles.

According to the data of Uzavtotrans, the passengers of the regular buses will pass through three checkpoints on the Uzbek-Kazakh and Kazakh-Russian borders on a priority basis.

In May 2000, the governments of Uzbekistan and Russia signed an agreement on international road transport service, which, inter alia, regulates bus transportation. To date, however, there have been no direct bus services between the countries.

