President of Uzbekistan to visit Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Turkey on February 19-20 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

In accordance with the program of Mirziyoyev's stay in Ankara, the highest level negotiations and the first meeting of bilateral Strategic Cooperation Council chaired by the leaders of Uzbekistan and Turkey will be held.

The current state and prospects of cooperation in political, trade and economic, investment, financial, transport and communications, education, cultural and humanitarian spheres and other priority areas will be considered.

An exchange of views on regional and international agenda issues will also take place.

President of Uzbekistan will also meet with the heads of leading companies of Turkey, will take part in the opening ceremony of the Presidential Library complex of the Republic of Turkey.

The last meeting of the presidents was held in October 2019, on the seventh summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council).

The Turkic Council was established in October 2009. It includes Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The secretariat of the organization is located in Istanbul.

The Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States is an international organization that brings together modern Turkic States. The main goal of council is to develop comprehensive cooperation among them.

---

