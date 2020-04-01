Uzbekistan takes measures to prevent spread of coronavirus in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

People over 65 are banned from leaving their homes in Uzbekistan due to coronavirus from April 1, 2020, Trend reports citing Uzbek Ministry of Health.

"Since April 1, self-isolation regime has been introduced in Tashkent, Nukus and regional centers. Citizens over 65 are categorically forbidden to leave their homes", the report said.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France.

The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested coronavirus-positive.

To date, the number of registered cases of coronavirus in the country has increased to 173, two patients died, 12 persons recovered.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 44,200. Over 885,300 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 185,200 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

