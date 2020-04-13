Uzbekistan sends humanitarian aid to Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan has sent humanitarian aid to Belarus to help fight the coronavirus (COVID-19), Trend reports with reference to Embassy of Uzbekistan in Belarus.

"The Uzbek side donated disposable overalls, respirators, protective goggles, gloves and masks - a total of 513,000 protective items. Also 500,000 meters of gauze, 50 000 packages of antiseptics and 10 000 liters of medical alcohol were delivered by air," reads the report.

According to the latest data, the number of people affected by coronavirus in Belarus is 2,226, while most of them suffer from light and medium forms of the disease.

A total of 2031 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection are on hospital treatment, 52 people need the support of an artificial lung ventilation device, 23 patients died.

Earlier Uzbekistan provided humanitarian aid to China, Iran, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan.

The total number of coronavirus infected people in Uzbekistan is 865. To date, 66 people in the country have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested coronavirus-positive.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 114,000. Over 1.8 million people have been confirmed as infected.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

---

