Uzbekistan reveals coronavirus statistics as of May 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

No new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Uzbekistan in the past 11 hours, Trend reports on May 5 with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Of the 2,160 previously identified cases, 1,440 patients have fully recovered, while 10 persons have died.

Uzbekistan recently declared Jizzakh, Kashkadarya and Navoi regionsfree from COVID-19.

On April 30, Uzbekistan's Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country introduced new measures with the quarantine regime.

From 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM, and from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM (local time) the citizens of the country are allowed to go out without special permission for the purposes of going to and from work and purchase of medicines and necessities.

Citizens are also allowed to walk near their homes, observing a social distance (intermediate distance of two meters) and wearing face masks.

In addition, the heads of higher education and research institutions, as well as professors, are allowed to continue their scientific work and other activities.

Recently, quarantine in Uzbekistan was extended until May 10.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested coronavirus-positive.

