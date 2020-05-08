Uzbekistan to send humanitarian aid to Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

A military aircraft of the Uzbek Ministry of Defense will deliver humanitarian cargo to Tajikistan today, Trend reports on May 8 citing the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Tajikistan.

"By order of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the military transport plane from Tashkent to Dushanbe will deliver ventilators, medicines, medical gowns, gloves and respirators," the message said.

The same plane will bring eight Uzbek virologists, epidemiologists and anesthetists with experience in fighting coronavirus, to Dushanbe.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed the epidemiological situation in the region and the world over a phone talk on May 5. The sides also informed each other about the situation in the two countries in connection with the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health of Tajikistan, 82 new cases of infection with coronavirus have been registered in the country over the past 24 hours.

Thus, total number of people infected with coronavirus in Tajikistan is 461 people, 12 died.

Uzbekistan had previously provided humanitarian assistance to China, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, Belarus, Russia and Azerbaijan.

The total number of people infected with coronavirus in Uzbekistan is 2,314. Coronavirus infection cured 1,656 people completely, 10 died.

