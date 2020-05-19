Uzbekistan reports new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

The total number of coronavirus-infected people in Uzbekistan has reached 2,800, Trend reports on May 19 with reference to the Ministry of Health.

To date, 2,314 patients have fully recovered in the country, 13 have died.

Previously, Uzbekistan has divided the country into certain "red", "yellow" and "green" zones, with regard to the level of COVID-19 pandemic spread level.

The Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the Uzbekistan has extended the quarantine until 1 June 2020.

Since May 15, the Special Republican Commission has lifted some restriction on certain activities in Uzbekistan.

The following restrictions in the zones have been lifted:

In the "red" zones it is allowed: Craftsmanship on an individual basis; maintenance of cars and agricultural machinery; repair of electronic devices (computers and household appliances) and mobile devices; rental and leasing services; provision of accounting services (audit, tax consulting, etc.).

"Yellow" zones: In addition to the above-mentioned activities, the following has been allowed - real estate activities; advertising and marketing activities; activities of private employment agencies; activities of parks (except for attractions, entertainment facilities and fast food outlets).

Parks and recreation areas will be allowed in groups (no more than two people, except family groups) from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM (GMT+5) in strict compliance with quarantine requirements.

In "green" regions, in addition to the activities listed above, activities of open sports stadiums with artificial surface (provided that the number of visitors is limited, without the use of changing rooms and showers and observance of social distance), museum activities (with a limit on the number of visitors and maintaining the distance), veterinary services, building maintenance and landscaping are allowed.