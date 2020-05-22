Turkey sends 50 medical ventilators to Uzbekistan as humanitarian aid

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

Turkish authorities have supplied 50 medical ventilators to Uzbekistan as humanitarian aid on May 21, 2020, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

"A humanitarian cargo provided by the Turkish government to Uzbekistan arrived May 21 by charter flight Uzbekistan Airways, from Istanbul to Tashkent," the message said.

The ventilators have been developed by four major companies in Turkey - Arcelik, ASELSAN, Baykar Makine and Biosys.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested coronavirus-positive.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

