Uzbekistan reports new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan increased to 6,662, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

To date, 4,560 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 19 have died.

Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Uzbekistan has extended the quarantine measures until August 1, 2020. Since May 15, the commission has lifted some restrictions on certain activities in Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan has divided the country into "red", "yellow" and "green" zones, with regard to the level of COVID-19 pandemic spread level. On June 4, the commission updated the list of "red", "yellow" and "green" zones.

The "red" zones include Kungrad District of Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic; Shafirkan district of Bukhara region; Zarafshan city, Kanimekh and Khatirchin districts of Navoi region; Namangan city, Yangikurgan,Turakurgan and Uychin districts of Namangan region, Sardoba district of Syrdarya region; Urgut of Samarkand region; Sariasi, Angora, Denaus, Jarkurgan, Kumkurgan and Uzun district of Surkhandarya region; Bekabad, Zangiota, Kibray, Chirchik and Yangiyul districts of Tashkent region, Urgench city and Khankin district of Khorezm region.

The "yellow" zones include Nukus city of Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic; Gijduvon, Karakul districts and Bukhara city of Bukhara region; Norin District of Namangan region; Samarkand city, Jomboy, Ishtikhan, Akdarya, Paiaryk, Pastdargom and Taylak districts of Samarkand region; Tashkent city, Angren, Nurafshan, Bukin, Akkurgan, Chinaz, Bostanlik, Yukori Chirchiq and Urta Chirchik districts of Tashkent region.

The "green" zones include Jizzakh, Fergana regions and other non-mentioned districts.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested positive for coronavirus.

