COVID-19 forces Uzbekistan to suspend domestic flights, trains

According to the decision of the Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Uzbekistan, flights and trains on domestic routes will be suspended from July 13, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the Agency of Information and Mass Communications of Uzbekistan.

The return of Uzbek citizens will be carried out only in accordance with the schedule of flights approved by the Special Republican Commission under a strengthened quarantine regime.

Bus routes for transporting citizens to quarantine zones will be organized from border checkpoints.

The Agency for Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance will organize charter flights for the removal of citizens of Uzbekistan from the countries included in the "yellow" and "green" categories according to the epidemiological safety levels.

In addition, according to the decision of the Special Republican Commission, from 10 July 2020 the movement of cars is again limited by time of day (7:00 AM -10:00 AM and 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, GMT +5), traffic between regions is prohibited (except for Tashkent and Tashkent region) and public transport will not work.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested coronavirus-positive.

