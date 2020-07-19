The number of registered cases of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan increases by 172 people
The number of registered cases of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan increased by 172 people and reached 16,086, the Ministry of Health reports, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.
The total number of patients recovered from the coronavirus has reached 9003, and 6984 are currently being treated.
The Ministry of Health also announced a new lethal outcome in the statistics of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Uzbekistan. A.A., 49, living in Shaikhantakhur district, was confirmed to have COVID-19 on 14 July, and he was admitted to the clinic of the Research Institute of Virology. According to official statistics, he became the 81st victim of the COVID-19 pandemic in Uzbekistan.
Latest
Nizami Ganjavi International Center: We strongly condemn targeting of Azerbaijani civilians along border with Armenia
President Ilham Aliyev: So far, all our actions have been successful – on battlefield, in political plane, in connection with domestic situation, in economic and other spheres
President Ilham Aliyev: Thanks to our activity, many learned that Armenia committed this dirty provocation
President Ilham Aliyev: As long as there is no progress in negotiations, there can be no talk of any cooperation with Armenia
President Ilham Aliyev: We will not take a step back in connection with Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian armed forces deliberately hide their firing points near civilian objects
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenian leadership needs some kind of crisis to divert thoughts from fundamental issues, and it deliberately resorted to this provocation
President Ilham Aliyev: Clashes in recent days once again demonstrated power of Azerbaijani state, its army
President Ilham Aliyev: This operation, military confrontation of recent days, is yet another glorious victory for us
President Ilham Aliyev: Strategic heights taken by Azerbaijani army allow us to control several settlements in Armenia
President Ilham Aliyev: After Armenia’s dirty deed, second phase of retaliation operation began on my instruction
President Ilham Aliyev: We are proud that Azerbaijani people, Azerbaijani land have raised such sons
President Ilham Aliyev: As a result of operational measures taken, Armenian army received fitting rebuff