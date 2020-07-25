Number of registered cases of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan reached 19,755 people

According to the Ministry of Health, as of 17:00 on 24 July, the number of registered cases of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan made up 19,755 people, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

Of the new cases, 48 were in Tashkent, 32 in Samarkand, 17 in Namangan and 5 in Tashkent among those in contact with the infected.

The total number of people recovered from the coronavirus has reached 10,472, and 9,174 patients are currently being treated.