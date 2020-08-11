Uzbekistan registers over 700 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan increased by 725 to 31,545, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

To date, 22,992 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 202 have died.

Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Uzbekistan has extended the quarantine measures until August 15, 2020.

According to the decision of the commission, flights and trains on domestic routes were suspended from July 13, 2020.

In addition, on weekends, the movement of vehicles, including taxis, will be completely stopped. Except for medical emergencies and procedures, and vehicles with special stickers and exemptions. It is recommended not to leave homes on these days.

