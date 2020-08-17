Uzbek, Pakistani experts discuss ways to resolve situation in Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

An international virtual conference entitled “Efforts of Uzbekistan and Pakistan in resolving the situation in Afghanistan: Prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation” has been held, Trend reports with reference to the Uzbek embassy in Azerbaijan.

The joint event of the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Pakistani Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) was attended by the heads and leading experts of analytical and research centers of the two countries, as well as representatives of political and academic circles of Pakistan including diplomats, scientists and specialists in security and foreign policy.

The central topic of the event was the role of Uzbekistan and Pakistan in resolving the Afghan crisis. The participants discussed in detail the issues of economic recovery in Afghanistan, prospects for the implementation of joint projects contributing to the development of trans-regional cooperation between Central and South Asia.

Akramjon Nematov, first deputy director of the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan noted that thanks to the efforts of the international community, including regional countries, significant qualitative shifts are taking place in Afghanistan in promoting the peace process and direct inter-Afghan talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha are planned in the coming days.

The speaker emphasized that Uzbekistan's involvement in solving the Afghan problem is not limited to diplomatic efforts. Today, Uzbekistan makes a significant contribution to improving the socio-economic situation in Afghanistan through the implementation of specific projects in transport, economy, energy and education, supports the neighboring country in overcoming the humanitarian crisis caused by the pandemic.

Drawing attention to the significant efforts being made by Uzbekistan to resolve the situation in Afghanistan, CGSS President, Major General Khalid Amir Jaffery emphasized that Tashkent Conference, initiated by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, played an important role in achieving the current practical results in conducting inter-Afghan negotiations.

According to him, Tashkent Declaration, signed following the conference, is a strategic document covering such key aspects of achieving long-term and sustainable peace in Afghanistan as respect for the independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Afghanistan, ensuring equal rights for all Afghans and ending violence.

Major General Jaffery emphasized that Uzbekistan and Pakistan, being neighbors of Afghanistan, and directly observing the emerging situation in this country, can and should play a significant role in the peace process and post-conflict reconstruction of Afghanistan.

He also highlighted the initiatives of the President of Uzbekistan on involving Afghanistan in the regional trade-economic cooperation, which makes a significant contribution to the process of stabilizing the situation in this country.

Following the conference, the participants emphasized that peace and stability in Afghanistan will create necessary conditions for the launch and implementation of large-scale trans-regional projects that can become promising driving force for sustainable development of the macro-region of Central and South Asia.