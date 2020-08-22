South Korea sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Uzbekistan
Another batch of humanitarian aid arrived on May 27 from South Korea to Uzbekistan via a charter flight of Uzbekistan Airways, Trend reports citing Kabar.
The cargo includes 20 multifunctional medical beds with a mattress and a semi-automatic mechanism.
The cargo was formed with the support of the South Korean company Myung Sung Placon.
