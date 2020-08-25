Coronavirus cases count approaches 40,000 in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

On August 24, the number of coronavirus cases officially registered in Uzbekistan amounted to 402, bringing the total number of infected to 38,946, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Health in Uzbekistan.

The number of recovered patients increased by 564 people and reached 35,551, which is 90 percent of all infected. At the moment, 3,517 patients are receiving treatment, 282 of them are in serious condition, 132 in extremely serious condition.

Over the past day, the number of coronavirus victims has increased by seven and reached 280. Four new cases were recorded in Tashkent and three cases were revealed in the Tashkent region.

The Ministry of Health reports that all cases were detected among citizens who had contact with the diseased, or those who passed the test due to fever.

The Ministry of Health said that TOP-5 regions by the number of officially confirmed diagnoses in Uzbekistan for August 24 are Tashkent - 23,984 (+262), Tashkent region - 6,527 (+116), Samarkand - 1,625 (0), Andijan region - 1,172 (+4), Bukhara - 1,014 (0).