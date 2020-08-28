Turkey sends additional humanitarian aid to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

The Government of Turkey sending a big batch of humanitarian aid to Uzbekistan, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Government.

Turkish Deputy Minister of Health, Emine Alp Meshe, signed an agreement with Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Turkey, Alisher Agzamkhodjaev on donation in the field of health.

Under the agreement, the Turkish party will donate 40.000 pieces of protective coveralls, 200.000 pieces of medical mask 50.000 pieces of N95 masks, 5.000 pieces of the face shield, 10,000 boxes of Hydroxychloroquine and 1.000 boxes of Favipiravir to Uzbekistan.

According to the agreement, this donation is granted bу the Government of Turkey as а gesture of friendship and goodwill.

On July 31, Turkey shipped humanitarian aid cargo weighing about 12.5 tons, included 50,000 N-95 masks, 200,000 surgical masks, 40,000 overalls, 5,000 full-face masks, as well as medicines for the treatment of COVID-19 in Uzbekistan.

In May 2020, Turkey shipped 50 lung ventilators manufactured at the Arçelik factory in Istanbul to Uzbekistan.

