Kyrgyzstan opens borders for Uzbekistan from 1 September 2020. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.uz.

The report notes that from 1 September, Uzbekistan will be included in the list of countries with a stable epidemiological situation for COVID-19.

According to paragraph 1 of the order of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic of 08/28/2020. No. 672 and in accordance with the information letter of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic on changing the epidemiological situation regarding coronavirus infection COVID-19 in the Republic of Uzbekistan, the country will be included as the 32nd country in the list of foreign countries in which there is a decrease in coronavirus infection and stabilization of the epidemiological situation from 1 September 2O2O.