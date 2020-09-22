President of Uzbekistan to deliver speech at 75th UN GA session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Trend:

On 23 September, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will take part in the highest level general political debates at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

In his address to the upcoming session, President Mirziyoyev is expected to present the international community with his vision of the important issues and initiatives of national, regional and global agendas.

President will also present important initiatives on peace and security, sustainable development, human rights, climate change, food security, poverty reduction.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev in his speech at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in September 2017 in New York, proposed Five Initiatives, which have been implementing. Those initiatives have been as followings: The First, setting up a consultative meeting of Central Asian leaders; The Second, the adoption of a resolution on enlightenment and religious tolerance; The Third, raising the Aral Sea issue; The Fourth, to solve the Afghan problem, and The Fifth, to ensure the employment of women.

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will deliver a speech at 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on 23 September, 2020, at 17:00 by Baku time.