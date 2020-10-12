Uzbekistan’s tally of novel coronavirus cases surpasses 61,200
In Uzbekistan, total number of identified coronavirus cases has climbed to 61,205, the press service of the Uzbek Health Ministry reported Monday, Trend reports citing Kabar.
Another 361 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours, 365 more patients have recovered, and 5 new deaths were registered.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 58,069 Uzbekistanis have cured of novel coronavirus, and 507 have passed away.
Currently, 2,629 people are receiving treatment in hospitals.
