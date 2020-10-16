Export volume in Uzbekistan’s Surkhandarya for 9M2020 revealed

Uzbekistan 16 October 2020 17:44 (UTC+04:00)
Export volume in Uzbekistan’s Surkhandarya for 9M2020 revealed
Azerbaijani army continues successful operations to liberate its lands - colonel (PHOTO) Politics 18:20
Iran's customs exemption would affect domestic producers Business 18:18
Kazakhstan's export to Israel down amid COVID-19 Business 18:03
Justice, peace must be restored in Karabakh - Prefect of Roman Catholic Church in Azerbaijan Politics 18:02
Several regular flights to be carried out from Tbilisi to Riga and Paris Transport 17:58
Kazakhstan increases imports from Azerbaijan despite COVID-19 Business 17:53
Export volume in Uzbekistan’s Surkhandarya for 9M2020 revealed Uzbekistan 17:44
Azerbaijan's oil production decreases - State Oil Company Oil&Gas 17:44
France reduces import of leather goods from Turkey Turkey 17:39
Malaysia to import Uzbek goods for selling them locally Business 17:37
Turkmenistan significantly increases tomato exports to EAEU Business 17:34
Azerbaijani finance minister informs IMF, WB representatives about Armenian provocations Finance 17:33
Armenian Armed Forces deliberately bombard cemetery in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:25
Georgia reveals volume of funds received by internet providers of country ICT 17:25
Export of canned fruits and vegetables in Uzbekistan up Uzbekistan 17:25
Armenian vandalism against Azerbaijan's Ganja highlighted in Australia (PHOTO) Politics 17:15
Caucasian Muslims Office, religious representatives of Azerbaijan issue statement (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:12
Turkey reveals 9M2020 leather goods exports to Kyrgyzstan Turkey 17:09
Armenian war crimes against Azerbaijani civilians to be firmly condemned - Italian senator Politics 17:07
Import of lubricants into Georgia down Oil&Gas 17:07
Armenians want to present Karabakh conflict as war between Christians and Muslims - Caucasian Muslims Office (PHOTO) Society 16:56
Georgia opens new aircraft manufacturing plant Construction 16:52
Israel decreases import of Turkish leather goods Turkey 16:51
Georgia sharply reduces imports of electricity from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 16:49
Karabakh conflict - not inter-religious confrontation - Orthodox Archbishop (PHOTO) Politics 16:45
UAE visit to Israel may be held at airport due to coronavirus Arab World 16:43
Instead of engaging in provocations in Europe, Armenia must end it's occupation of Azerbaijan's lands - Azerbaijani top official Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:35
Georgia's Adjara Energy 2007 company to import electricity from Turkey Oil&Gas 16:32
We have no foreign mercenaries - President Aliyev Politics 16:32
State Oil Company of Azerbaijan increases 3Q2020 natural gas exports Oil&Gas 16:30
Under no circumstances can territorial integrity of Azerbaijan be violated, says President Aliyev Politics 16:30
Azerbaijan shows new photos of Jabrayil district (PHOTO) Politics 16:28
Georgian Gvesos Farm expands its production line Business 16:28
Any use of children in conflict constitutes grave violation of their rights, UNICEF says Politics 16:26
Level of interaction between Russia, Azerbaijan can serve as example to any neighbors - President Aliyev Politics 16:25
Georgian Railway sees decrease in its revenue Transport 16:22
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of pipe products Tenders 16:22
Azerbaijan and Russia are linked by centuries-old bonds of friendship, no force can influence this - President Aliyev Politics 16:17
At first stage, five districts, at second stage, Lachin and Kalbajar districts to be liberated, says Azerbaijani president Politics 16:13
Azerbaijan ramps up import of Japan products Business 16:03
Remarks of US Secretary of State do not correspond to status of US as Co-Chair of OSCE MG, says Azerbaijani MFA Politics 15:59
Iran home appliances industry improving Business 15:56
Iran's clothing export halted due to COVID-19 Business 15:50
US condemns in strongest terms the continuing violence within Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:42
Azerbaijan confirms 129 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:38
Deposit auction to be held on Bloomberg platform, Central Bank of Azerbaijan says Finance 15:25
Retail trade volume decreases in Kazakhstan Business 15:24
Production volumes at Turkmenistan’s Seidinsky Oil Refinery published Oil&Gas 15:24
UzAuto Motors announces net profit for 2019 Transport 15:17
Uzbekistan reveals number of newly created enterprises for 9M2020 Business 15:14
Uzbekistan, Poland to introduce advanced technologies into Uzbek postal service ICT 15:09
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan vary Finance 15:08
Armenia is aggressor country - Russian scientist Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:59
Russia increases cement imports from Turkey Turkey 14:51
As opposed to Armenia, Azerbaijan fighting against occupying regime, rather than against civilians – Azerbaijani MP (VIDEO) Politics 14:45
Two more Azerbaijani banks integrated into instant payment system Finance 14:44
Georgia sees decrease in tourism revenue Finance 14:38
Azerbaijani banks' demand for foreign currency edges up Finance 14:37
Iran says loading/unloading of goods at ports continues without interruption Business 14:36
When do Armenians learn that Angelenos do not care about Armenia? - US radio host (PHOTO) Politics 14:31
Armenia missile attack on Ordubad region in Nakhchivan testifies that Armenia tries to enlarge geographical scope of conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:28
Georgia reveals volume of picked grape in Racha region as of Oct.16 Business 14:25
Kyrgyzstan's 9M2020 imports from Turkey down Turkey 14:17
Central Bank of Azerbaijan grants license to local agro-insurance company Business 14:05
Armenian armed forces continue shelling Azerbaijani settlements Politics 13:55
Volume of 9M2020 trailer, container shipments through Turkish ports revealed Turkey 13:55
Armenian armed forces launched missile strike on Azerbaijan’s district in Nakhchivan (PHOTO) Politics 13:54
Law enforcement bodies closely monitor all public structures of Armenian diaspora in Russia - political analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:44
Bank of Georgia attracting funds to spend on agriculture projects Business 13:43
Turkish Göknur Gıda company eyeing investment project in Kazakhstan's agriculture Business 13:41
Turkey's Trade Ministry says demand for locally cement in Tajikistan plunges Turkey 13:40
Iran`s Naghadeh annual mining capacity increased Business 13:39
Almost 225 tankers with ACG oil shipped from Ceyhan terminal Oil&Gas 13:37
Azerbaijan shows villages of Karabakh region liberated from Armenian occupation (VIDEO) Politics 13:37
9M2020 cargo movement figures across Turkish ports revealed Turkey 13:34
TAP to offset weakening flows from challenging, expensive sources - Wood Mackenzie Oil&Gas 13:32
TABIB talks on delivery of COVID-19 vaccine to Azerbaijan Society 13:31
Turkmen gas turbine power plant generates more than billion kilowatt-hours of electricity Oil&Gas 13:28
Turkey's cement export to Pakistan drops Turkey 13:16
Turkmenabat Chemical Plant exceeds production plan Oil&Gas 13:15
Uzbekistan Airways reveals losses for 2019 Transport 13:13
Iran reduces cement import from Turkey Turkey 13:11
Territorial integrity of Azerbaijan must be restored - Chinese scholar Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:10
Azerbaijani PM signs order on renaming liberated Madagiz village to Sugovushan Politics 13:04
Kazakhstan's revenue from maritime cargo transport surges Transport 13:02
Bank of Georgia issues funds to support expansion of local vegetable farm Business 12:43
Ukraine doubles cement import from Turkey Turkey 12:33
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy filters Tenders 12:32
Involvement of children by Armenian authorities in hostilities - crime against own people Politics 12:31
Production of silk carpets increases in Turkmenistan Business 12:29
Footage shown with Azerbaijani soldier from liberated settlement in Karabakh (VIDEO) Politics 12:19
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish A Haber TV channel (PHOTO) Politics 12:18
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy welding equipment Tenders 12:15
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 16 Finance 12:10
Azerbaijan's State Service on Property Issues to put up enterprises for auction Business 12:04
Georgia reports 887 new coronavirus Georgia 12:03
New COVID-19 testing equipment brought to Azerbaijan Society 12:03
Turkmenistan invites Indian companies to consider possibility of creating joint high-tech production facilities Business 12:01
Azerbaijani army must be supported in fight against COVID-19, says TABIB Society 11:58
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office launch investigation on disinformation spread by Armenia Politics 11:58
