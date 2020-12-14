Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan surpasses 75,000

Uzbekistan 14 December 2020 10:22 (UTC+04:00)
Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan surpasses 75,000

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for December 14 in Uzbekistan increased to 75,094, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 72,368 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 612 have died.

At the moment, 2,114 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan in accordance with the standards.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were identified among those who were in contact with patients.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were identified among those who were in contact with patients. In particular, 97 cases were revealed in Tashkent, 32 cases in Tashkent region, four cases in Kashkadarya region, three cases each in Khorezm, Surkhandarya, Andijan regions, two cases in Karakalpakstan Republic and one case was revealed in Jizzakh region.

From October 1, all border crossing points in Uzbekistan are opened for road, rail, and air transport.

Under the instructions of president of Uzbekistan, unlimited movement of vehicles, as well as local air and rail travel in Uzbekistan, was resumed since August 15, 2020. Also, from August 17, 2020, Tashkent resumed public transportation.

The activities of preschool educational organizations and general education schools in a traditional and remote form is allowed from September 2020 in accordance with the opinions of parents and proposals of local councils of deputies.

Citizens are required to wear masks when entering public transport.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband, and grandson also tested positive for coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Uzbekistan as an active member of the WHO European Regional Office has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @romakayeva

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iranian, Afghan diplomats discuss issues of mutual interest
Iranian, Afghan diplomats discuss issues of mutual interest
More than 5,000 Iranian officials register their assets with judiciary system
More than 5,000 Iranian officials register their assets with judiciary system
Iran blacklists US envoy for destructive role in Yemen humanitarian crisis
Iran blacklists US envoy for destructive role in Yemen humanitarian crisis
Loading Bars
Latest
Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan surpasses 75,000 Uzbekistan 10:22
SOCAR's Kulevi oil terminal ensuring zero failures strategy Oil&Gas 10:21
Head of WHO's office in Azerbaijan talks on necessity of wearing masks by children Society 10:15
TRACECA to approve plan on implementing pilot project using GTrD Transport 10:10
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec.14 Finance 10:09
Iranian currency rates for December 14 Finance 10:09
Azerbaijan reveals percentage of plowed fall crop areas Economy 09:40
Turkey talks exports of domestic cars to Azerbaijan within 11M2020 Turkey 09:29
Iran declares details of exports through Parviz Khan customs checkpoint Business 09:18
Azerbaijan discloses cost of products sold in retail chains from Jan. through Nov. 2020 Business 09:16
ARTE TV shows footage of Azerbaijani cities attacked by Armenia during 44-day war (VIDEO) Politics 09:09
Volume of loans issued to enterprises in Iran's Bushehr province announced Finance 09:01
S.Korea reports 718 more COVID-19 cases, 43,484 in total Other News 08:35
EU provides funds support to Georgia during pandemic Georgia 08:02
Iranian, Afghan diplomats discuss issues of mutual interest Iran 07:34
747 new coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan over last 24 hrs, total at 142,325 Kazakhstan 07:17
COVID-19 affecting Iran-EAEU trade turnover increase plans Business 07:01
Brazil's Bolsonaro approval rating stays at highest level during pandemic Other News 06:28
Chinese mainland reports 2 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 05:52
Review of events in Azerbaijani agricultural sector for current week Business 05:01
France sees slowdown in new COVID-19 cases, rise in hospitalization Europe 03:54
5.1-magnitude quake hits 92 km east of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea Other News 02:47
UK records another 18,447 coronavirus cases with 144 deaths Europe 01:48
Iraq reports 1,012 new COVID-19 cases, 574,634 in total Arab World 00:55
Capital of Iran's Khouzestan Steel Company to be increased Business 00:24
Canada expects arrival of first Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday Other News 13 December 23:58
Review of events in Azerbaijani financial market over past week Finance 13 December 23:10
Iran discloses balance of bank loans Finance 13 December 23:09
Azerbaijan's transport sector expanding cooperation with Turkey and China Transport 13 December 23:06
Detergent exports of Iran enlarge Business 13 December 22:31
Plant to be put into operation in Iran's South Khorasan Province Business 13 December 22:23
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 14 Oil&Gas 13 December 22:22
Coronavirus cases see slight decline in Turkey with 26,919 new infections Turkey 13 December 22:18
Verstappen closes out F1 2020 with dominant Abu Dhabi GP win World 13 December 21:58
UAE, Israel export credit agencies sign agreement to boost trade Arab World 13 December 21:27
Azerbaijan discloses amount of contract signed by Azerishiq company Business 13 December 20:53
Iran’s Mobarakeh Steel Company boosts its production Business 13 December 20:51
Iran unveils amount of saved money based on Goureh-Jask pipeline Oil&Gas 13 December 20:51
100 Georgian soldiers complete 5-month training in Germany Georgia 13 December 20:50
Kyrgyzstan’s volume of foreign and mutual trade amounts to USD 4.7B, down by 18% Kyrgyzstan 13 December 20:47
U.S. FDA chief defends process for approving COVID-19 vaccine US 13 December 20:23
Netherlands reports almost 10,000 new COVID-19 infections Europe 13 December 19:52
UK PM says UK, EU "still very far apart on key things" Europe 13 December 19:17
Ceasefire is respected again in Nagorno-Karabakh - Russian MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 December 18:51
Pashinyan convenes emergency meeting of Security Council of Armenia Armenia 13 December 18:18
Protesters in Yerevan block road leading to airport - they demand resignation of PM Armenia 13 December 18:13
Official Yerevan's claims against Azerbaijan groundless and unacceptable - Foreign Ministry Politics 13 December 18:08
Int'l markets' October demand for Turkish jewelry drops in 10M2020 Turkey 13 December 17:55
Review of events in Azerbaijani ICT sector this week ICT 13 December 17:51
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling in Iran Finance 13 December 17:51
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 13 December 17:51
Number of enterprises launched in Iran’s mining sector revealed Business 13 December 17:50
Tajikistan and Germany discuss financial and technical cooperation Tajikistan 13 December 17:45
Earthquake jolts Georgia Georgia 13 December 17:41
Putin undergoes COVID tests as often as necessary for his safety - spokesman Russia 13 December 17:24
EU UK post-Brexit trade talks will continue: von der Leyen Europe 13 December 16:46
Ukraine adds 12,811 COVID-19 cases Other News 13 December 16:30
EU Ambassador hopes Georgia to receive new aid shipment soon Georgia 13 December 15:48
Azerbaijan confirms 4,451 new COVID-19 cases, 4,283 recoveries Society 13 December 15:40
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 13 Society 13 December 15:37
3,600 health facilities completed in Turkey in last 18 years, Health Minister Koca says Turkey 13 December 14:54
Azerbaijan refuses use rapid tests to detect COVID-19 - Management Union of Medical Territorial Units Society 13 December 14:53
Uzbekistan records 145 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 13 December 14:19
Iran unveils generation data of renewable energy power plants in Gilan Province Oil&Gas 13 December 14:07
Azerbaijani State Security Service, Defense Ministry spread information about Armenian armed groups’ provocation Politics 13 December 13:48
Long way to go on Brexit trade talks, UK foreign minister says Europe 13 December 13:29
Russia records over 28,000 coronavirus cases in the past day Russia 13 December 12:43
Ex-President of Ukraine shares his memories of national leader Heydar Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 13 December 12:27
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of filters for gas turbine unit in Turkmenistan Tenders 13 December 12:16
State enterprises, vehicles to be auctioned in Azerbaijan Business 13 December 12:10
Georgia reports 2 720 coronavirus cases, 3 942 recoveries, 46 deaths Georgia 13 December 11:43
Italy reports 19,903 new COVID-19 cases Europe 13 December 11:26
Value of Iranian mining companies increases Business 13 December 11:00
Azerbaijan shows video footage from liberated Zeylik village of Kalbajar district (VIDEO) Politics 13 December 10:58
Brazil rolls out COVID-19 vaccination plan Other News 13 December 10:55
Germany to close shops from mid-week in tighter lockdown: sources Europe 13 December 10:30
U.N. chief urges leaders of every country to declare 'climate emergency' Other News 13 December 10:07
Kazakhstan plans to develop basic elements of ICT architecture of subsoil use Oil&Gas 13 December 09:30
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 181,000 Other News 13 December 09:21
Georgia third in Transparency International’s Government Defence Integrity index for Central, Eastern Europe Georgia 13 December 08:55
74 Iranian universities, research institutes among most effective in world Society 13 December 08:53
Tajikistan and Germany discuss financial and technical cooperation Tajikistan 13 December 08:50
Turkey's tea exports rise 17% in January-November Economy 13 December 08:46
Britain's tourism agency predicts first signs of recovery as pandemic impact eases Tourism 13 December 08:29
Envoy stresses Iran-Tajikistan implementation of joint economic decisions Iran 13 December 07:58
Germany and France encourage Georgia to continue on the path of democratic reform Georgia 13 December 07:54
Saudi-led coalition continues to redeploy warring Yemeni forces in southern regions Arab World 13 December 07:24
USAID promotes warehouse digitization of Turkmen logistics company ICT 13 December 07:01
Germany to close shops from mid-week in tighter lockdown Europe 13 December 06:32
UK PM urges using scientific advances to battle climate change Europe 13 December 05:53
Turkish Trade Ministry says export of steel to Uzbekistan slumps Turkey 13 December 05:01
142 arrested in fresh anti-security law protest in French capital Europe 13 December 04:29
Israel and Bhutan establish diplomatic relations Israel 13 December 03:46
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 16 mln - Johns Hopkins University US 13 December 02:53
Supply of anti-COVID-19 vaccines to Azerbaijan to begin soon - WHO Society 13 December 01:44
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 13 Oil&Gas 13 December 01:36
We are now already in phase of creation of monitoring center in Aghdam district - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13 December 01:25
I did not invite Minsk Group to come - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13 December 01:19
I got information yesterday about some terrorist acts either by Armenian Guerilla forces or by remainings of what they called Armenian army - President Aliyev Politics 13 December 01:12
AstraZeneca to buy Alexion for $39 billion to expand in immunology Business 13 December 01:10
All news