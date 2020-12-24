Number of volunteers in Uzbekistan already vaccinated with Chinese vaccine against COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Some 226 volunteers have already been vaccinated with the Chinese vaccine in Uzbekistan, Deputy Director of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health Service Botirjon Kurbanov said, Trend reports citing Podrobno.uz.

Kurbanov noted that the vaccination process is carried out in order to determine whether the vaccine is safe and effective, as well as to investigate how it affects humans in the region.

According to the information, volunteers who weren’t infected with COVID-19 and those over 18 years of age can take part in the vaccination. This is connected with the fact that when a person is infected with a coronavirus, antibodies appear in the body of a recovered person, which prevents the detection of how the vaccine affects the body. Patients with coronavirus cannot be vaccinated either.

“Our compatriot volunteers undergo a medical examination, during which they are checked for the presence of various chronic diseases. Patients with chronic diseases and fever, high blood pressure, those with blood diseases, immunodeficiency and cancer, as well as pregnant women and women who want to have children, also cannot participate in vaccine trials,” the deputy director said.

It was noted that the blood test of volunteers before vaccination is studied by an express method. In this case, the presence of antibodies to infection in the body is determined, as well as the fact of coronavirus disease. Also, to check for COVID-19 infection, swabs are taken from the nose and throat, which are checked through PCR.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Innovative Development is creating a special website for the population so that they can express their opinion about vaccines and apply for participation in vaccination as a volunteer. At the moment, this vaccine is used mainly by citizens living in the capital of Uzbekistan.

It was also noted that the Chinese vaccine has successfully passed the first and second clinical tests. So far, no negative complications have been identified among those vaccinated in clinical trials. The volunteers are constantly under the supervision of doctors.

