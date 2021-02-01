Uzbekistan participates at Council of Eurasian Economic Commission meeting for first time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

The volume of trade between Uzbekistan and the EAEU countries has grown by 75 percent over the past four years, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan.

A representative of Uzbekistan, as a country that received observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), for the first time took part in the regular meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), held on January 29 in video conference format.

Uzbekistan was represented by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov.

In his speech, the head of the Uzbek delegation outlined the main areas of interaction between Uzbekistan and the EAEU in the status of an observer country. The importance of building constructive cooperation on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and consideration of each other's interests was noted.

It is reported that the agenda of the meeting included a wide range of issues of trade, economic, investment and industrial cooperation. Special attention was paid to the relevance of strengthening industrial cooperation in priority areas such as mechanical engineering, energy, electrical engineering, textile and pharmaceutical industries, and agriculture.

