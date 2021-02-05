Uzbekistan to set up national center for knowledge and innovation in agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

National Center for Knowledge and Innovation in Agriculture will be created under the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to Norma information and legal portal.

The center will be created in accordance with the presidential decree on the further improvement of the system of knowledge and innovation, as well as the provision of modern services in agriculture.

The system of the National Center for Knowledge and Innovation in Agriculture under the Ministry of Agriculture will include the Research Institute of Rainfed Agriculture, the Research Institute of Agriculture in the southern regions, as well as the Research and Production Association of Grain and Rice.

Also, an address list has been developed for the location of territorial centers of agricultural services of the National Center created in Karakalpakstan Republic and regions.

The sources of financing for the activities of the National Center and the territorial centers of agricultural services are the funds of the state budget, extra-budgetary funds, funds of international financial institutions, and grants from foreign organizations, attracted in accordance with the established procedure, as well as income received from the placement of free extra-budgetary funds on deposits of commercial banks, as well as other sources, not prohibited by law.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva