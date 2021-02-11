Uzbekistan to begin preparations for COVID-19 vaccination

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev instructed to begin preparations for vaccination of the population against COVID-19, Trend reports referring to the press service of the president.

The head of state instructed Minister of Health Abdukhakim Khadzhibaev and his deputy, head of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Wellbeing and Public Health Service Bakhodir Yusupaliev to determine the categories of the population that will be vaccinated in the first place within a month and create a list.

In addition, the president instructed to prepare over 3,000 vaccination departments in family polyclinics and rural medical centers. It was also noted that 800 mobile brigades will be organized.

Earlier it was reported that Uzbekistan has purchased more than 35 million vaccines against COVID-19.

It was also reported that the total amount of supplies of vaccines for Uzbekistan will amount to more than 10 trillion soums or $967 million (tax and customs duties, as well as transportation costs, were not used in the calculation).

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan as of February 11 increased to 79,303.

To date, 77,726 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 622 have died.

At the moment, 955 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva