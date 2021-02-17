Russian vaccine against COVID-19 certified in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine developed in Russia has been certified and approved for mass use in Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to Uzbek national news agency.

According to the Uzbek republican special commission to combat the coronavirus COVID-19, the vaccine was approved in the third phase of clinical trials.

The certification process for the Russian vaccine began on February 11 after receiving the necessary materials from the developers.

“Practical measures are being taken to procure 1 million doses of this vaccine,” the message said.

It is noted that vaccination of people in need of social protection and other vulnerable groups of the population will be funded by the state budget.

Earlier it was reported that vaccination against coronavirus in Uzbekistan will be free and voluntary, and will start in the first half of March.

At the beginning, Uzbekistan plans to vaccinate about four million people who are at risk, including the elderly, patients with chronic diseases, doctors, teachers, military personnel and law enforcement officers.

In addition, Uzbekistan participates in trials of the Chinese vaccine ZF-2001 and expects to purchase it at a reduced price upon completion of the research. In addition, through the COVAX program, 2.6 million doses of the British-Swedish vaccine AstraZeneca are to be delivered to the country, the effectiveness of which amounts to 63 percent.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva