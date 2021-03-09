Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for March 9

Uzbekistan 9 March 2021 10:13 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for March 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for March 9 in Uzbekistan increased to 80,247, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 78,939 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 622 have died.

At the moment, 686 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan in accordance with the standards.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were identified among those who were in contact with patients.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were identified among those who were in contact with patients. In particular, 23 cases were revealed in Tashkent, two cases each in Andijan and Samarkand regions and one case was revealed in Tashkent region.

Starting from January 28, it is allowed to hold concert events in strict accordance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements and restrictions on the work of catering and entertainment establishments from 8:00 to 23:00 (GMT +5) have been lifted.

From October 1, all border crossing points in Uzbekistan are opened for road, rail, and air transport.

Under the instructions of president of Uzbekistan, unlimited movement of vehicles, as well as local air and rail travel in Uzbekistan, was resumed since August 15, 2020. Also, from August 17, 2020, Tashkent resumed public transportation.

The activities of preschool educational organizations and general education schools in a traditional and remote form is allowed from September 2020 in accordance with the opinions of parents and proposals of local councils of deputies.

Citizens are required to wear masks when entering public transport.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology.

The outbreak in the Chinese Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Uzbekistan as an active member of the WHO European Regional Office has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @romakayeva

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Big investments made in Iran's industrial sector
Big investments made in Iran's industrial sector
Iranian currency rates for March 9
Iranian currency rates for March 9
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 9
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 9
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for March 9 Uzbekistan 10:13
Big investments made in Iran's industrial sector Finance 10:12
Iranian currency rates for March 9 Finance 09:50
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 9 Finance 09:49
Iran to provide water for more villages in seven of its provinces Oil&Gas 09:42
Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization calls to solve cryptocurrency issue Business 09:41
Oil prices rise on expected economic recovery, likely drawdown in oil stocks Arab World 09:39
Iran bans travels to some cities due to COVID-19 Society 09:33
WHO supportive of electronic vaccination certificates — department chief Other News 08:48
Italy's coronavirus deaths top grim milestone of 100,000 Europe 08:19
Estonia introduces strict one-month quarantine from March 11 Europe 07:47
EFSE sets to deepen engagement with Georgian financial institutions Business 07:10
Israel reports 3,130 new COVID-19 cases, 804,591 in total Israel 06:33
WHO calls for strengthening women's leadership during COVID-19 Other News 05:52
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Spain continues to fall Europe 05:16
PayPal buys Israeli cyber security company Israel 04:35
France reports 359 new COVID-19 deaths, ICU admissions hit new high Europe 03:59
EU to receive 100 mln vaccine doses per month from April: von der Leyen Europe 03:13
Canada set to mourn COVID-19 victims, salute health workers on March 11 Other News 02:31
UK PM says higher risk of virus transmission "inevitable" as schools reopen in England Europe 01:58
Finnish researchers develop nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine Europe 01:15
Germany starts easing COVID-19 lockdown Europe 00:29
Conversations ongoing on potential projects between Turkmenistan, UK Business 8 March 23:50
Exports to Iraq via Mehran crossing top $460m Business 8 March 23:35
Turkey passes 10 million mark in COVID-19 vaccinations Turkey 8 March 23:30
Georgian parliamentary committees to hear report on HPP construction Georgia 8 March 23:25
Official representative of Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan thanks Israel for medical assistance - Israel HaYom Politics 8 March 22:51
UN chief urges countries to adopt special measures, quotas to advance women's equal participation Other News 8 March 22:27
UK records another 4,712 coronavirus cases Europe 8 March 21:53
Supreme Court rejects final Trump election challenge US 8 March 21:11
India may start full operations at Chabahar port by May end Other News 8 March 20:49
Iran profits from gas transmission development Oil&Gas 8 March 20:48
Georgia 1st among best destinations for vaccinated travellers in 2021 Georgia 8 March 20:47
Erdogan, Johnson discuss bilateral developments over phone Turkey 8 March 20:46
Electricity consumption in February amounted to 1.6 bln kWh in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 8 March 20:45
US coronavirus cases exceed 29 mln US 8 March 20:29
Yellen says Biden COVID bill to fuel 'very strong' U.S. recovery US 8 March 20:02
Iran's budget deficit decreases Business 8 March 19:51
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on March 9 Oil&Gas 8 March 19:29
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 3.96 mln: Africa CDC Other News 8 March 19:18
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad tests positive for Covid-19 Arab World 8 March 18:42
Employment in Iran's industrial sector increases Business 8 March 18:35
Bulk of Jan.2021 loans to electric energy sector in Azerbaijan issued in foreign currency Finance 8 March 18:34
Azerbaijan confirms 71 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 8 March 18:17
Loading-unloading of cargo in ports of Iran's Gilan Province expands Transport 8 March 18:09
Iran's power consumption reduced by Omid plan Business 8 March 18:01
Iran to inaugurate more projects in free economic zones Business 8 March 17:57
Iran has developed steel supply chain - Iranian President Business 8 March 17:51
Iran's Securities and Exchanges Organization talks number of investors in capital market Business 8 March 17:47
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rising Finance 8 March 17:45
Volume of dry-farming land in Iran increases Business 8 March 17:38
Iran's NISOC begins excavations on its territory Oil&Gas 8 March 17:23
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company reveals production data of its refinery Oil&Gas 8 March 17:16
Iran waits for Europeans to comply with the JCPOA - MFA Nuclear Program 8 March 17:03
Iran to make decision whether to open schools after Nowruz holiday Society 8 March 16:59
Production of LPG-fueled cars in Iran's interests - Chamber of Commerce Oil&Gas 8 March 16:58
Armenia's war crimes exposed at UN Congress Politics 8 March 16:53
Azerbaijan sees growth in Jan.2021 transactions via clearing system for small payments Finance 8 March 16:52
Iran boosts car manufacturing Business 8 March 16:52
Spanish La Vanguardia: Return to Azerbaijan's Karabakh after war Politics 8 March 16:29
Azerbaijan’s export of ferrous metal products down Business 8 March 16:28
Turkmenbashi Oil Refineries opens tender for purchase of gasoline Tenders 8 March 16:18
Britain's M&S expands online business to over 100 markets Europe 8 March 16:14
Dustbin of history - place for former Armenian president Kocharian, 'Karabakh clan' - historian Politics 8 March 16:08
Khazar Consortium opens tender to purchase cementing unit Tenders 8 March 15:43
Turkey’s food retail chain Migros to bolster gender-equal workforce and greener stores Turkey 8 March 15:39
Iran Mercantile Exchange working to expand sale of goods Business 8 March 15:39
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 8 Society 8 March 15:18
Modi to inaugurate Maitri Setu between India and Bangladesh on Tuesday Other News 8 March 15:16
India's Covid Vaccine Rollout "Rescued The World": Top US Scientist Other News 8 March 15:16
India pre-eminent partner of US in Indo-Pacific region: Blinken tells Jaishankar Other News 8 March 15:16
Bachendri Pal to lead all women team aged above 50 in a 5 month long Himalayan expedition Other News 8 March 15:15
Satellite set for Mar 28 launch will provide near real time images of borders, quick monitoring of natural disasters Other News 8 March 15:12
Sikh Fighter Pilot Memorial In UK To Honour Indians Who Fought In World Wars Other News 8 March 15:09
IMF, Georgia review agenda of bilateral cooperation Business 8 March 15:04
Iranian President and Irish FM discuss JCPOA Nuclear Program 8 March 15:03
Iran reserves strategic basic goods Business 8 March 15:03
Iran’s Rouhani asks for release of frozen assets in Iraqi banks Finance 8 March 15:02
Iranian parliament approves increase of salaries to aid low incomes Society 8 March 15:02
Iran not to allocate Nowruz gasoline quota due to COVID-19 Business 8 March 14:53
Uzbekneftegaz establishing production of import-substituting products for industrial enterprises Oil&Gas 8 March 14:48
Iran to obtain its funds frozen in Iraq Business 8 March 14:47
Georgia opens new enterprise with support of Rural Development Agency Business 8 March 14:43
Interest in entrepreneurship growing among women in Azerbaijan Society 8 March 14:41
Export of cotton from Azerbaijan greatly increases in Jan. 2021 Business 8 March 14:24
Mubarek oil&gas production dep’t owned by Uzbekneftegaz to increase natural gas production Oil&Gas 8 March 14:16
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for March 8 Uzbekistan 8 March 14:16
Iran unveils number of mining facilities put into operation Business 8 March 14:15
Japanese businessmen visit Azerbaijan’s Guba genocide memorial complex (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 8 March 14:15
Development of Iran's Siyahmakan oil field launched Oil&Gas 8 March 14:15
Nearly half of non-oil sector taxes in Azerbaijan falls on mobile operator in 2020 ICT 8 March 14:14
Azerbaijan's Azercell reveals number of processed requests in 2020 ICT 8 March 13:45
Azerbaijan's Jan. 2021 imports from EU show increase Business 8 March 13:45
Accumulative life insurance market in Azerbaijan grows Finance 8 March 13:44
Iran capable of building long water transfer pipelines - Iranian VP Business 8 March 13:43
Deliveroo launches London IPO after business surges in 2020 Europe 8 March 13:27
Iran to publish final report of the downed Ukrainian jet soon Society 8 March 13:26
No direct or indirect relations between Iran and US - Iranian Foreign Ministry Nuclear Program 8 March 13:24
Approval of FATF related bills would increase Iran's export revenue - Iranian Union Business 8 March 13:24
Iranian medicine importers awaiting approval of FATF related conventions Finance 8 March 13:23
All news