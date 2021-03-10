Uzbekistan’s export of textile products mainly falls on cotton yarn

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 10

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The main share of Uzbekistan’s export of textile products accounts for cotton yarn amounting to 50.7 percent, Trend reports referring to the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

According to the information, in 2020 Uzbekistan exported textile products worth $1.86 billion, which is 21.2 percent more than in 2019. It is noted that this figure accounted for 12.3 percent of the total volume of exports last year ($15.1 billion), or 20 percent, excluding the gold sale ($9.3 billion).

Moreover, in the structure of supplies of textile products, the main share during the reported period accounted for cotton yarn (50.7 percent), as well as for finished knitwear and garments (36.3 percent).

According to the State Statistics Committee, the geography of textile exports in 2020 amounted to 70 countries, which imported more than 498 types of textile products.

It is reported that the largest share of textile exports in 2020 fell on Russia ($655.5 million), China ($403.4 million), and Kyrgyzstan ($284.4 million). It is noted that the volume of supplies to Kyrgyzstan in value terms increased more than three times.

According to the LS Information Agency of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan has bypassed Russia in terms of physical volumes of clothing supplies in the Kazakhstani market. During the year, about 13,000 tons of Uzbek clothes (an increase of 30.4 percent) were supplied to the country worth $20.8 million, and Russian – 10,100 tons worth $182.8 million.

