Uzbekistan to receive first doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in mid-March

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 11

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The first doses of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca will arrive in Uzbekistan on March 15-20, the head of the Agency for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health of Uzbekistan Bakhodir Yusupaliev said, Trend reports citing the agency.

According to the head of the agency, the first batch of 660,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will be purchased and delivered to Uzbekistan through the COVAX mechanism.

“COVAX has already delivered special syringes and boxes, which are now being distributed,” Yusupaliev said.

It is reported that according to the schedule provided by UNICEF, Uzbekistan will receive 2,640,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine.

It was noted that the AstraZeneca vaccine has not been recommended for use by people over 65-70 years old in a number of countries.

Earlier the Minister of Innovative Development of Uzbekistan Ibrohim Abdurakhmonov said that Uzbekistan has now reached an agreement with the Chinese side to purchase more than one million doses of ZF-UZ-VAC 2001 COVID-19 vaccines.

“After the delivery of these vaccines to Uzbekistan, presumably in mid-March, we intend to start mass vaccination of the country's population,” he said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva