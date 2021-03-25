Uzbekistan announces date of COVID-19 vaccine delivery from China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 25

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

A batch of ZF-UZ-VAC2001 vaccine in (one million doses) will be delivered to Uzbekistan from China on March 27, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of innovative development of Uzbekistan.

The vaccine was developed by the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical. Uzbekistan was named a co-inventor of the vaccine for its contribution to its trials.

According to the results of the first and second phases of vaccination, carried out at the initial stage in China, as well as on studies of 7,000 people, which were carried out in Uzbekistan, data were obtained that the safety of the vaccine accounts for more than 99 percent.

It was also noted that one of the important advantages of the vaccine is that this vaccine can be stored and transported in a conventional refrigerator.

The third phase of clinical trials of a vaccine developed by the Chinese company Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical began in Uzbekistan in December.

The vaccine will be produced jointly with Uzbek pharmacists under the ZF-UZ-VAC 2001 name. Jurabek Laboratories has been selected as partner.

As for March 25, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases for March 25 in Uzbekistan increased to 81,816. To date, 80,143 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 624 have died.

At the moment, 1,049 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan in accordance with the standards.

Starting from April 1 certain restrictions have been established in Uzbekistan by the decision of the republican special commission for the preparation of the program of measures to prevent the entry and spread of COVID-19.

In particular, the number of participants for weddings, funerals and other family events is limited to 100 people. In addition, when organizing theater, cinema and concert programs it is instructed to ensure the wearing of masks by spectators and service personnel visiting the places where the performances take place and limit the number of spectators to 50 percent of the hall’s capacity;



